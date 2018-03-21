I'm 31, married just over a year, and successful in my career of five years.

My husband and I have been trying for a baby for almost one year.

Three months into trying, my husband got a job offer in the small town where I grew up.

My family and most of our friends live there, yet this move came sooner than expected. We’re over the "big city" life.

I've been lucky to keep my job and work from home two days a week, returning to the city three days weekly.

It's now been nine months of that train-commute and time spent away from my husband and family. Still no baby.

I'm strongly considering finding a job within town.

But I fear that if I then got pregnant shortly after, my new employer wouldn’t be happy.

Legally, I’ll have a job to come back to, but that doesn't rest my fears as a woman in the workplace.

My current job is amazing, with much opportunity to grow and gain more valuable work experience.

I've crawled up the corporate ladder, one promotion after another.

They're very flexible with most things (less flexible on letting me work from home more).

I've been tracking my ovulation for three months and now know my timing exactly.

But sometimes we miss our window of opportunity to conceive, due to geography and distance.

I’m feeling the stress of my work situation and am committing to being more active (gym, home workouts, walks), and breathing/meditation exercises to help combat the stress.

Do I apply for new jobs within my town, and "come what may" if I accept an offer and get pregnant shortly thereafter?

Starting a family is top priority for us right now. I don't want to put it off.

Or, do I stick it out with my current employer now that I know my ovulation patterns and keep trying in hopes of conceiving?

Baby or Job First?