I'm a woman, 29, academically accomplished, financially secure, and well traveled.

I’m told I’m attractive and I have a good, close-knit, educated family.

I finished high school and went to England alone to study at university at 17, when I had no experience with men.

Immediately, I met a fellow student from a totally different background, culture, and religion. I fell in love.

By second year, we'd moved in together. We travelled, I visited his family, and he visited mine repeatedly over five years together.

The relationship was volatile because he cheated on me. I tried to leave him numerous times, but I couldn't.

When we graduated, as international students we each had to go back to our home countries.

We promised each other that we'd get engaged and married in the next year or two. We visited each other often.

On his last visit, he again stayed at my family home but was different with my family and me. Days after he left, he changed his relationship status to being engaged to a girl from his background.

I was heartbroken, was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and got treated for it.

For eight years since, I've tried to move on through therapy and counseling, to no avail.

I went on many dates and tried to feel an emotional and sexual connection with a number of men, but I failed miserably.

I ended up finding flaws in them despite knowing I'm very flawed myself. Also, I still compare every man to my ex, though I'm well aware that he was a very bad person in many ways.

I haven't been attracted to anyone, so I haven't had a sexual relationship with anyone I dated.

A year ago, I gave up dating altogether, though I do want to find a good partner who’ll treat me right and respect me. I also want to have kids.

How do people move on and build new relationships after breaking up with someone? Why can they do it and I can't? I still feel the pain, as if all of this happened yesterday.

Still Devastated