Reader’s Commentary Regarding the man with the polyamory-seeking wife (April 18):

Reader – “He thinks he has a choice in the polyamory decision but he almost certainly doesn’t – especially given that his wife has cheated in the past.

“She’s likely trying to legitimize her cheating but if not, she’ll proceed with polyamory regardless of her husband's blessing.

“Here’s my friend's story as example: Several years after they’d married and two children later, he caught his wife cheating.

“Although his trust was shaken, he forgave her and they stayed together for several more years and two more children.

“Then she proposed an “open” marriage. He refused the idea and doubled down on his effort to be an even more attentive husband – doing most of the cooking, laundry, childcare, etc.

“Months later, he discovered she was having an affair with one of their neighbours. She refused to give up her lover!

“The humiliation was heightened by him having to face her lover in the neighbourhood. The guy felt no shame.

“She also had the nerve to complain that it had been more exciting when she was sneaking around and cheating, than once her husband had discovered her affair and was planning to move out.

“For months after they split, his wife boasted to him about the men she was dating.

“Nevertheless, a few times she asked him to come back to her – which of course he refused.

“Months later she found a high-income guy who seems to have fallen hard for her.

“I expect she will continue her self-indulgent ways and eventually leave the new guy,

“The good news is that my friend has met a new woman who loves him and declares she didn't know men like him existed.

“So, here’s my strongest suggestion for your advice-seeker... RUN!!”