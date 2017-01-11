I’m getting married in June and starting to do wedding invites.

A dear friend suffers from Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

While he’s seen some improvement over two years, he’s still mostly paralyzed. He lives full-time in a rehab care facility.

We’ve made sure our wedding venue is accessible with wheelchairs/power chairs and has an elevator, so my friend and my partner's elderly grandparents can attend.

Unfortunately, my friend has no idea if he’ll be well enough to get/be there.

It’s a 50-person venue so space is at a premium, but I’d love to include him (and of course, extend the invite to his girlfriend).

However, if he can’t attend, leaving those two spots empty would hurt when it could’ve gone to an otherwise uninvited family member.

Besides, we're paying for a minimum of 50 and would like to have at least 50 guests!

I have options if we go over 50 people – there's staff seating for eight in a room off to the side (open to the main area), and we're only using two of the spots for photographers, leaving six vacant.

This would be effectively segregating him from the other wedding guests. I don't want to do that, but I'm not sure his power-chair will fit at one of the regular tables.

I don't know how to ask him.

How can I navigate this issue with grace and class?

I thought I'd done my homework by choosing an accessible venue, but this is the one thing I can't plan for, because the answer could vary.

Organized Bride