For as long as I can remember, my mother’s never been a permanent member of our household.

She's always away on "work" trips (my parents own a shop).

Given how frequent, long, and generally unhelpful they are, I feel it's her polite way of saying that she's sick of us for now, and wants to get away.

I love her so much, and want her to be a good part of my life, but even on the rare occasions where she's home, she's a nightmare.

She misses important personal events due to her "business trips," such as my first day of primary school, first time dealing with acne and growing up, first relationship (which ended horribly), first day of high school, first lacrosse game, first time trying on makeup, etc.

She constantly nags me to get rid of my acne which is difficult to do, especially if you're ashamed to ask your parents for help and advice, because they’ll almost definitely laugh in your face.

She makes me feel like such a hideous disappointment, no matter how hard I try at school, at home, with my social life, and with my face.

I’ve seemingly raised my younger brother and sister more than she has, yet they’ve picked up her awful habit of shaming and putting others down.

It’d be a dream come true, having a mother I could go to for advice, and who’d care about me when I need it the most.

Sorry if I seem overly dramatic, but I want things to change.

How can I tell her how I feel about how she parents us? Would I be able to get her to love and pay more attention to me?

Feeling Unloved