My partner of 13 years and I have two kids under age five.

I’m the only one contributing to our home and the kids’ expenses.

He was fired from his job through his own doing (performance issues).

He applied to another job but said he could start a few months later because he wanted to go back to school, which I supported.

When that idea fell, through he applied again but hasn’t received a reply.

The home we purchased last winter is out of the city. Although I’ve adjusted to this change, he hasn’t.

He goes into the city to hang out with his friends, and sleeps at his mother’s house for two to three days.

He expects everything to be fine between us when he comes home, despite my saying this is unacceptable.

I commute to work an hour and a half each way. I have to take the kids to day care, pick them up from the babysitter’s because I can’t get back before the day care closes.

I take them to extra-curricular actives, do all food and household chores, and pay all bills.

The closest counselling services (which we can’t afford) are 45 minutes away.

I’m exhausted, have lost hope, and prefer to let him do whatever he wants instead of arguing.

Incidentally, my “partner” and I have been living common-law (on-off) for the last few years only.

Left Alone and Resentful