My father has solely operated his own business for 30 years, providing a comfortable lifestyle.

As he nears retirement, my older brother and I have both shown interest in the business.

Accordingly, I left my profession of teaching six years ago, apprenticed, and became a licensed technician in my father’s industry.

However, he feels he can’t choose between two sons.

Unless we come to an agreement, he’ll sell to a third party.

My brother barely finished high school and openly expresses disregard for the value of education.

He has zero business experience and brings next to nothing to the table. He never seems to keep jobs for very long.

Yet he’d rather see my father sell the business to someone else, than to me.

But I’d rather he sell it to my brother than someone else.

I’d happily accept that outcome if I weren’t afraid that he’d run it into the ground.

He’d need to hire a good (not cheap) licensed technician to do the actual work, thus drastically reducing the bottom line revenue.

If I were to take over, the day-to-day operations would run almost identically as before.

My brother’s proposing that we split everything 50/50, with my position in the shop, while he’ll be in the air-conditioned office, answering the phone.

Currently, I work as a technician elsewhere, earning decently but with no pension.

It was my dream not just to take over my father’s business, but also to work with him.

I feel that if my brother isn't able to accept that it’d be a better opportunity for me than him, and allow my father to accept it, and then I’ll always have a tremendous amount of resentment towards both of them.

I’d almost want nothing to do with my brother ever again.

I've expressed my concern to my father and he just really doesn't want to be in the middle, let alone decide one of us over the other.

I can’t sleep and feel very stressed. I just don't know what to do.

Should I give up and let my brother ruin this opportunity for me?

There’s no reasoning with him verbally. Any suggestions on how to get through to him?

The Better Choice