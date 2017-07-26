My 21-year-old daughter and I have always been very close. We’ve spent lots of time doing different activities together.

She never had very close friends and I enjoyed being with her rather than with friends.

She’s in her third year of University and likes a guy, 31, whom she met online. The age-gap really bothers my husband and me, but she says it doesn't matter.

She’s been with him a couple of months, only went to his place twice. Recently, she stayed all night and didn't tell us where she was until the next afternoon.

We were very worried and thought something bad must’ve happened. She’s usually reliable although has stayed out late with him.

She says they only slept together without any sex and wants to do this more often but will let me know ahead.

I find it very hard to agree with this.

She’s never been with a guy sexually or had a boyfriend. She says they just want to sleep beside each other but we know what’ll happen soon.

She’s living at home and has only just gotten a part-time job.

Are we wrong to be upset? Because of her age, do I need to accept it?

We’ve had several arguments over this. I don't want to lose her. At least she doesn't drink or do drugs, and apparently he doesn't either.

She’s entering her final year at University and mentioning she’d like her own place. I’d like her at home as long as possible as I’ll miss her very much.

I know it’d help if I had some close friends, but I find it hard to meet new people I like.

She compromised, saying that she won't stay all night for a month, but will then want to, and feels she should be able to make her own decisions.

Mother-Daughter Impasse