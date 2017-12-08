My youngster sister’s dating a guy who’s all wrong for her. She’s 33 and I’m worried that she could end up marrying him.

I can see him thinking that’s a great idea. We come from an upper middle-class family, she owns her own condo, and has a good job.

He’s 30, in a trade like his father, has never saved anything, owns nothing but his car. He lives in his parents’ basement apartment, paying them rent.

She’s hinted that he often sleeps over at her place and I fear he’ll be trying to move in.

He has nothing to offer her besides a warm body in her bed, which I’m sure is the main attraction.

She says he’s very respectful of her, they laugh a lot, he plays the guitar (self-taught) which she enjoys. But otherwise they stay home and watch TV series.

I’ve pointed out their vast differences in education and exposure to the arts – she studied painting for several years and has definite talent.

She used to tour art galleries regularly, but admitted she hasn’t gone since she met him.

She giggles about how strong and protective he is, and she likes that he’s so manly.

I’m trying to guide her, not judge her. I’m married to a man from a similar background to me, and we have two children.

Our values match so we don’t find it hard to make important decisions e.g. our kids’ schooling, what activities we pursue as a family, etc.

How do I get through to my sister before she makes a mistake that can cost her years and a lot of her money?

Concerned Big Sister