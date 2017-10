From 2003-2016 I was in a relationship with a man whom I grew to respect and love.

I thought he felt the same way.

We met at work. He did many kind things for me, always treated me like I was his girlfriend. He once said he loved me and hugged me.

However, in March 2016, I suddenly got a Facebook message from a girl saying he was her boyfriend and he only liked me as a sister.

When questioned, he said we weren't boyfriend/girlfriend because we didn’t sleep together.

But he hasn't slept with her either! They haven't even met in person because he’s very ill (he has leukemia, and is suffering from kidney failure). She lives far away.

When we met, I was 37, and he was 41. Because of his medical condition, I just figured sex wasn’t that important.

He said he never led me on, that it was all in my imagination.

I’ve accepted that it’s over. But how can I trust anyone ever again?

I know I’m not beautiful (I’m on the heavy side). Does that mean nobody will ever love me?

In Love Without Sex