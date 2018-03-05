I’m a woman who recently visited my boyfriend and saw e-mails of his dating-site postings seeking men.

I panicked. When confronted, he admitted that he’s bisexual, but never met these men, just talked sexually with them online.

He genuinely believed it wasn't cheating. He considered it like watching porn.

I explained that his hiding it from me meant he knew it was wrong. He said he was ashamed of talking with other men, and nobody knew he was attracted to both genders.

I assured him that being bisexual is nothing to be ashamed of, but talking sexually with others while in a serious relationship is wrong.

He then realized it was a form of cheating. He cried, saying he never meant to hurt me and would never do it again.

When initially dating, we’d shared sexual histories, and he’d said he had experimented with a man once.

I accepted that. I think sexual experimentation when you're single is healthy. I'd done it myself.

I now asked if he wanted to be with a man or try it. He said he's never wanted a relationship with one, it was strictly sexual.

He offered no excuses or defences, taking full responsibility, apologizing repeatedly.

I needed space.

Through research, I found that a large percentage of people don't believe online chatting is a form of cheating, though I believe it is.

My boyfriend has treated me better than anyone I've ever met and has never made me feel unwanted or undesirable.

Yet I broke up with him because I didn't know how we could move past this. I'm not sure how to build trust again.

Also, we live long-distance. Yet I'm crushed by my choice to break up.

Life without him is unimaginable. I want to be with him but unsure if I can be. Is it a bad idea to try again?

Wavering