I’m early-40s, father of two girls, at home while my wife has a successful career. She travels a lot; I do the household stuff.

I’ve been sex depraved for years as her libido faded with time, tiredness, and physiological issues “down there” (related to giving birth).

Yet she’s postponed consulting a physician or therapist about her low libido.

Due to sex deprivation, I was frequently feeling rejected and depressed, impatient with the kids. I felt that I had to ignore her to cope.

After our spring-break vacation, and despite being close to intimate and having a good time, sex wasn’t part of it.

We’ve been sleeping apart since, and I’ve been sleeping so well. Now I feel great, even if there’s even less sex (once last month).

I’ve consciously lowered my libido to her level.

I don’t encourage sexy thoughts about her. I avoid porn. I don’t get “interested” when she’s naked.

I hug her without grabbing her butt.

When she wears sexy yoga gear, I see a woman working out rather than a teasing lover.

She works from home so there’s opportunity for daytime sex. I now respect that she doesn’t want that and stopped bothering her.

I’m more energetic. I’ve become that great father my kids deserve.

Was I like a sex-addict? Has she cured me?

Curious Changes