I left my husband five years ago, when I finally realized he was a narcissist who’d never change.

Through the 13 years of our marriage, I thought the “problems” were mostly my fault, as in: I needed to try harder, go back to school, get a job.

I never felt I was complete in myself. I didn’t realize then that it was because everything in our life had to revolve around him.

He had an important job. His clients needed him first. His mother came next and then the children. With them, he was “Daddy fun.”

He played games and sports with them when he had some limited time.

But I had to do all the scheduling, the driving, the disciplining, (which he contradicted if it kept the kids from doing something he wanted, like playing a video game).

Over time, I saw in the media that when someone was described as a narcissist, it matched what I was experiencing with him.

Example: Never accepting responsibility or apologizing for any mistake e.g. missing my university graduation because the meeting he called for that day went on too long.

Or, going on a vacation with his buddies one week after I had our first child.

With me, his behaviour was uncaring and destructive to any connection I once thought we had.

I have no desire to have a relationship with him again, but we still have to communicate as parents.

We only talk when it involves the now older-teenage children, whom he fits into his schedule at limited times.

What’s your take on whether a narcissist can change? Can he decide to do better with his kids in terms of giving them real attention and unconditional love?

Ex-Wife Who Didn’t Count