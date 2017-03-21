My mum and I have a toxic relationship of hostility, anger, and hate, with mean words and hurtful actions stemming from years of unresolved issues.

I was verbally and emotionally abused, physically abused as a child, and pushed by her when I was pregnant.

It’s taking a toll on my health and I'm sure hers, too. She’s a very great Grandma but disrespects me and refuses to see a therapist alone or with me.

She thinks she’s never wrong. I'm sure I'm not innocent and can improve my behaviour to her and how I respond.

It’s also affecting my relationship with my husband, as I take my hurt and anger out in him. My parenting is also affected because I'm depressed.

I'm willing to look at myself. But without her doing the same, I feel this relationship will continue to harm both our lives.

If she's unwilling to get help with me, I’ll seek my own, but I need to stop seeing her, at least temporarily. My husband wants me to stop seeing her.

How do I stop feeling addicted to her? Because I want to fix the relationship, I keep going back.

She says she’ll take us to court for her grandparent’s rights, that I'm using the kids to manipulate her. I'm not. How do I stop seeing her?

End The Toxic Cycle