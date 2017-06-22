I recently retired at 55 and have been living common-law for eight years. I have one child, 27, a married 30-year-old, and two grandchildren, ages six and ten.

My spouse’s children, 20 and 23, live with us.

On retiring, I received a substantial lump sum payment and invested it. Our net worth (house not included) is over $1.6 million.

My wife retires in five years, collecting over $500,000 or $45,000 yearly pension.

I like to give my grandkids things they wouldn't normally receive - horse-back riding lessons, overnight trips to a waterpark, amusement park season passes, etc.

I’d limit spending on both to no more than $5000 total annually. My daughter works part-time and her husband works constantly, so my taking the kids out helps my daughter get caught up.

Do you think $5000 annually for both grandkids for the next six years is too excessive, considering our circumstances?

This issue has caused many heated arguments as my wife feels that I think the lump sum is MY money only and that I’m not thinking about making it last until we die.

I’ve seen my financial advisor and feel extremely confident that $5000 per year is completely manageable.

I prefer to help my kids, my wife's kids, and the grandkids now while I can see them enjoy themselves.

I spend very little on myself other than a used boat.

Grandfather Fund