I’m a male, 27, in an 18-month common-law relationship with my girlfriend, 29, whom I’ve known for almost 10 years.

My girlfriend’s anxiety and depression are crippling but she refuses to get help.

I understand, as I’ve battled - and overcome - severe anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, depression, alcoholism, and substance abuse.

I continue to regularly see my doctor and take prescribed medication.

A family member sexually abused my girlfriend as a child. She occasionally texts me saying that she wants to commit suicide… yet feels she can "manage" by herself.

Her negative moods and outbursts affect me. She argues over minor things, is housebound for days.

She won't go out in public unless it's an absolute necessity. She won't let me leave the house or see friends.

I’m increasingly worried that she’s becoming a toxic influence in my life. Yet she stood by me through my difficulties so I feel obligated to do the same. I still love her and want the relationship to work.

She’s now willing to get couple's counseling, but I think she also needs individual help.

She doesn’t appreciate that she lives rent-free and doesn't contribute to common expenses.

She also resents my close relationship with my family, seeing it as competition, so refuses to see them.

Looking for Guidance