I told my wife everything in my past, even stuff that was somewhat embarrassing and unfavourable to me.

I did this because I felt that going into a second marriage, I wanted to unburden any baggage.

Since she had told me her first marriage was perfect and that her husband had left her while she was pregnant with their baby, in order to go to a lover that he’d hidden from her, I felt honesty on my part would give her both the truth and confidence in me.

It should’ve brought us closer together. However, I later discovered in painful ways, that she was lying about everything.

In fact, she’d had five or six lovers during that nine-year marriage. One of her affairs lasted nearly four of those years.

Her daughter from the first marriage wasn’t from her husband. For eight years, he believed he was the father and played a role in her life.

She’d told both her husband and her lover that they were both the fathers. Somehow she kept them apart and me in the dark!

Worse, many of my colleagues had a good idea that her lover was the father and that I was simply the nice-guy dupe.

She pressured me to marry her because she said she was leaving for a year-long trip. That was a lie but in order to stay in her life, I did marry her and actually planned every day of the trip which she had no intention of taking.

Before having a child together, I asked her if there was anything else to reveal. She’d endangered a marriage with total lies and I wanted to be sure we were finally on solid ground before adding a new child.

I asked her about a tough issue (an affair with a high-school student).

She said No, but months later I learned she’d initiated an affair with a student, while pregnant, and telling her husband and lover that they were both the father of her child!

I feel my life has been stolen from me. I’ve looked foolish to my colleagues and have been a good father to kids I love, out of duty to them, even though I was drawn in on a series of terrible lies.

In fact, my wife has used just about every man she’s met.

Tough Lesson