I recently arrived home early to find my husband of three years cheating - not sexually, but by buying another home for himself when we’d never discussed separating.

We’d been arguing over issues with his ex-wife and their daughters, but we’d agreed to discuss it further and consider counselling.

Then, I discovered my husband and a real-estate agent closing his house purchase! We jointly own our current home.

He claimed that he needs to move where he can have his daughters (whom I like and relate to well) alternate living one month with him and one with their mother.

The girls (12 and 14) already stay with us every other weekend and one week-night, plus many holidays.

He said that their mother insists on the change because it better suits her and her new boyfriend.

No one thought it necessary to ask my opinion. I’ve only met their mother once, briefly, in a crowd.

I believe that such a major change in our home schedule should’ve been raised with me as a suggestion to resolve the problem of his ex-wife constantly changing her weekend plans, not picking up the girls when she was supposed to do so, etc.

His solution – to move - is the same to me as cheating. Embarrassed at being caught out before he could announce what he’d done, he said I should definitely move with him and keep the money from my half of our house when it sells.

I’m so shocked I cannot even consider this “offer.” My instinct is to end the relationship.

Flabbergasted!