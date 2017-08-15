I've been dating my boyfriend for a year. We live together, mostly happily.

I work full-time in advertising. He’s building up a business. I'm very supportive, helping him develop a stronger brand voice.

I do most of the cooking, cleaning, laundry, and lunches. He helps when he can.

But every four weeks, we have the same fight.

I’m frustrated because his attention is always diverted elsewhere. I want him to make a priority of some time with me. He claims he’s too busy.

Yet he often engages in "working dinners" with friends (same industry) that seem more like nights of drinking.

He also makes time for non-work-related relationships.

He thinks the "in between" time together (before and after work, when others are around, etc.) should be sufficient.

I understand having other commitments, but not his only being with me at 10pm. He comes home tired and stressed, and is on his phone till 12am when we go to bed.

Just ordering a pizza and watching a movie together would be fine.

Am I being a jerk asking for attention and time when he's already so busy?

Seeking Middle Ground