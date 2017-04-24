I’m a man, early 30s, and still live at home to help my parents. I purchased a condo two years ago, which will be ready to live in this fall.

I have somewhat stable employment, yet I’m not content with my work life and personal life. I want to change a lot of issues about myself.

I’d like to have a good university education and maybe even still have a career as an educator.

I really hate my personal appearance and have self-esteem issues.

I never had a significant other. Heck, I never even had a real date.

One thing about myself that I really hate is that I’ve never even had sex. Other people my age have had sex with somebody or even with multiple partners.

I do like women, but always have a feeling that nothing will work and there’s a problem with the other person or myself.

I’m embarrassed about myself, and everyday I wish I were something much better than who I am.

I do speak regularly to a therapist. He tells me everything and anything in life is possible, and it’s up to me to know how to handle anything.

My therapy sessions are somewhat helpful, but I always have these negative feelings in me.

I don’t know what to do or how to handle anything about myself anymore.

What’s my problem? Why can I never change?

Frustrated Existence