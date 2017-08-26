After dating my partner for eight months, I accidently discovered that he’s divorced (for four years) and has two young children.

He’d previously told me that he’d never been married and had no children.

When I (gently) confronted him, he was initially angry then despondent, saying he wanted to tell me but was afraid I’d leave him over it.

As we live together five days out of the week, he’d obviously gone to great lengths to keep this from me.

He’s otherwise been a kind, generous, and insightful partner who supports all my endeavours.

I’m not against dating a man with children (I have none), but am hurt that he hid this from me and can't get over it.

He gets irritated when I try to discuss my hurt, so I can't even be honest about my feelings with him.

Four more months have passed and he still thinks it’s too early to introduce me to his children.

I appreciate that it’s a complicated thing and that he wants to protect them, but it still seems absurd.

Though we spend a great deal of time together, I worry that he doesn't see me as a serious potential partner, which is why he wouldn't share this part of his life with me.

In Limbo