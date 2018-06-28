I’ve been married for under a year. My beautiful wife and I met through our close-knit families – an “arranged marriage” of sorts.

We share the same religion. Our families strictly adhere to social conservative values.

However, being a social liberal myself, I needed excitement, love, attraction, and romance in my marriage.

For my own selfish and self-serving reasons, I persuaded my wife to ditch her traditional religious garb.

Initially reluctant, she eventually agreed. I hadn’t used threat or duress.

She hired a professional image consultant, and transformed herself into a fashionista: She got her hair done, she had her belly-button pierced, she started sporting skinny jeans, mini-skirts, sun dresses, etc.

I was thrilled and felt that her new image raised her confidence level hugely.

However, she’s garnered plenty of attention - mostly from hordes of random men (on social media and at public settings).

Sometimes, when with her, I feel like a persona non grata. When at the beach, she elicited many compliments on her bikini body.

But many of these hunky men hitting on her thought I was her brother. I’m very upset and experiencing a case of buyer's remorse.

I fear that she’ll be enticed to cheat on me, or may even leave me for a handsome dude.

I realize that I cannot "put the genie back in the bottle."

But can you suggest any crafty ways that I can navigate this awkward situation I’m experiencing?

Upset at Wife’s Attractiveness