Many readers responded when “Concerned Big Sister” wrote that her younger sister was making a huge mistake by dating a man from a different financial and status background (December 8).

Along with my own advice, my column shares readers’ commentaries about their similar experiences, to give those dealing with problems added perspective:

Reader #1 – “I, too, grew up in an upper-middle class household. My husband grew up middle-class and got a university education, but ended up working in a blue-collar job.

“He was a poor saver and was never too concerned with the same social rules with which I was raised.

“Many people, including my parents and friends, were surprised (or disapproving) that I’d marry someone who wasn't a clone of me.

“It was the best decision I've ever made. As a team, my husband and I saved lots of money and live very comfortably.

“He’s an excellent father. The flexibility of his job has meant that he can spend a lot of time with our children whom he adores.

“He treats me like a queen and provides stability from my high-stress job.

“My uppity friends and family express envy now, because we have genuine love and respect for each other, as well as an amazing life.

“I wouldn't trade him for anything in the world.”