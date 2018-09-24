My two adult daughters, both early-20s, live at home. Our eldest, "A”, suffered a brain injury and coma in 2016, from complications of surgery.

Her positive attitude has helped with her healing.

Our other daughter, "B", was diagnosed this year with a rare oesophageal problem requiring her to eat only mushy foods.

When we suggest certain foods to try, she automatically says no. Since her disease is so rare, there isn't much the doctor can do.

I truly understand how hard this has been on her. She believes this will continue for the rest of her life, which upsets her terribly.

She’s been verbally lashing out at us, slamming doors, swearing, blaming us for her condition, and claiming it’s worse than her sister’s brain injury.

She says we’re unsupportive to her and thinks we’re rude for eating in front of her. We’ve offered to buy her soup or something mushy when we have take-out meals, but she always says No.

I’ve taken her to every Doctor appointment/hospital scopes, driven her to get her special foods. I try to offer comfort.

Much of her anger is for her dad, my husband. They’re both emotionally immature. When she acts out, he’ll yell at her to smarten up.

He’ll rarely talk to her about her feelings… just huffs and walks away. He has always been this way in our marriage.

It’s so hard living in a household like this.

Emotionally Drained