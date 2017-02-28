I’m 25, my fiancé said he was 30, then later confessed that he’s 42, with a child.

He insists it’s not his child until DNA tests prove otherwise, and that his relationship with the child’s mother didn’t work after ten years.

He says she tied him down with the pregnancy, with him unaware there were other boyfriends, until one man claimed the child.

We met four months ago and plan to marry. He said he withheld all this initially because he was scared of losing me, didn’t know how to present it, and wanted to move on with his life.

I’ve never loved a man the way I love him, and he loves me too. He’s building his world around me, and we are planning together.

I asked for time to think about it and he pleaded that I not leave him.

Could there be more things he’s hiding from me?

How do I tell my mum that he has a child, already knowing her stand?

How can I handle this maturely?

Hidden Truths