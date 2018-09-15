Cannabis shouldn't be around kids, but I'd bet cancer-causing second-hand cigarette smoke is way worse for them to smell while walking down a sidewalk, etc. Also, we should probably discuss drinking alcohol to excess in front of children. None of these three items need to be around children. But if I had to pick... Marijuana should’ve been legalized decades ago. Then there wouldn't be the stigma there is today. Let's face it, alcohol and cigarettes are worse than pot. Time will teach society this. The Safer Choice

With the legalization of cannabis/marijuana in Canada in just a month (October 17), the comparison of relative risks of alcohol and cigarettes to children isn’t the main issue to consider for now. We already know that cannabis is slated to become big business wherever its prohibition is ended, that it has recreational appeal and also, importantly, has a growing place in health care. But its use by children – including teens and young adults – is the worrisome aspect that still needs strong attention not only by parents, but by regulators, marketers, and retailers. Young people are by nature attracted to the newest shiny thing, especially when parents raise cautions. Add on the varieties of cannabis “edibles” coming on the market, and there’s an urgency to focus on what’s already a problem. I hear too often from parents whose once-motivated and bright offspring (usually sons) have lost motivation in school, instead hanging out for hours smoking pot alone or with friends. This, under marijuana prohibition. Now, the cannabis industry and enthusiasts like you have an opportunity to be loud and clear about why smoking or ingesting marijuana is a serious health risk for young people whose brains are still developing. Here’s the Government of Canada’s own website on health effects specific to young people: “Cannabis use that begins early in adolescence, that is frequent and that continues over time, is more likely to bring about harms. Some of those harms may never fully go away. “Research shows the brain is not fully developed until around age 25. This is because THC, the substance that gives the ‘high’ in cannabis, affects the same machinery in the brain that directs brain development. “The higher the amount of THC in cannabis, the more likely one is to be harmed by it.” So, enough with how bad alcohol and cigarettes are for our kids and youth. Let’s get it right on cannabis.

I’ve been married for 30 years to my first love. I make her feel cherished and loved. But ten years ago our sex life declined to once a month, while her interest in social media took 40 hours weekly! She’s more focussed on Facebook than speaking to me. If I’d left her ten years ago, I would’ve put myself in a financially secure position. Now, she’ll get half of everything so I'm stuck. I’m cost averaging and feel that, rather than turn over all of my life savings, pension etc., I’m best off staying in my marriage. Not Cost Effective

Well then, you might as well sleep with your accountant. You’ve talked yourself into sticking it out though you rightly feel ignored. Yet you mention no discussions together about how you two could regain some intimacy… And no seeking medical or counselling help to regain some needed physical connection. Until you at least try, I predict your bank book will be cold comfort. Tell her how you feel and the only reason you’ve got left for being there.

FEEDBACK Regarding the young woman’s anger at her boyfriend for his past cheating (August 11): Reader – “You seem to have sanctioned the guy’s cheating and blamed her. “What about if he had “gently explained” to her that he needed reassurance when she was spending time with her friends? “How do you know he feared losing her? “People don't automatically “stray” because the other partner spends some time apart. “She should move on and find someone who won't use excuses and blame her for his behaviour.”

Ellie – No, I don’t sanction cheating. But years of writing this column has shown that, outside of incorrigible players, most people stray for a reason, such as feeling their partner’s distance. She’s 22, with him since 17. She needed more time with her girlfriends. I asked if she’d explained this to him because it’s a relationship courtesy. I suspect that she’ll move on. That’s why I recommended that they take a break.