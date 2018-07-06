My boyfriend of one year was recently accused of sexual misconduct.

The accusations were made by an anonymous source and didn’t cite specifics.

However, as a survivor of rape, my heart tells me that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Above all else, victims need to be trusted and heard.

He’s said that there are definitely past instances where he may’ve overstepped boundaries, been too “touchy,” or misread flirtation.

But he’s denied that he ever forced or coerced anyone into sexual contact.

He’s cited specific instances very clearly and openly to me.

But with his job being under review because the accusations came in an anonymous email to his employer, we haven’t had as thorough a conversation as I’d like.

I don't believe that accusations come out of nowhere for no reason. But I cannot yet reconcile how a man who’s been so gentle and clear about making sure we were on the same page about consent early in our relationship, would ever take advantage of another human being.

I can't turn off the love I feel for him, yet I feel it's a betrayal of anyone who’s been in my position as a survivor of sexual assault.

I bought myself time to think, by saying he needs to focus on the immediate fallout from this… so I would give him space to do that.

I’ve said that I hope he’ll be accountable for any pain he may’ve caused someone, even if it was not on purpose.

I’ve said that I expect to hear all sides out, fully, and give everyone a safe and non-judgemental space to be heard.

Our relationship is in limbo.

This all sounds level-headed, but I’m barely able to keep myself together. I don't know if I’m doing the right thing at any turn.

To be clear, I’ve never felt like my health and wellbeing has ever been at risk with this man. He’s been one of the best boyfriends I’ve ever known and I was beginning to see a long-term future together.

I don’t know what to do next.

Devastated