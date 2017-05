We’ve been best friends for ten years, since university, hanging out twice weekly at least. Mutual friends always invite us to couples’ events together.

Last year, we both got tipsy, began flirting and kissing and fell asleep in each other's arms. Nothing more happened, but I realized I have feelings for him.

I’m 29, single, so I tried online dating. I met a nice guy but when we bumped into my friend, he visibly disliked my date.

He later told me how much I meant to him, and we started flirting. We agreed to dinner at his place in a week - our first "date.”

Days later, when walking with a female friend, I spotted him and went to say "hi.” He was with another woman and I quickly realized that it was a date.

My friend then revealed that he’d been dating this woman for several months and introduced her to some of our friends who’ve felt he’s been "stringing me along" as a “filler girlfriend” for years. There was no dinner date.

Now he wants to hang out again. I don't want to lose my friend, but I don't feel I can trust him anymore. Also, our mutual friends weren’t honest with me. I don't know what to do.

Played?