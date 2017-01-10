In-law FEEDBACK Regarding the woman whose husband and mother-in-law were keeping score on how much time was spent with his mom vs. her family (December 14):

Reader – “My partner of 20 years never bonded with my family. We always had to bring his mother along when we visited my parents.

“He and his mother were the couple in the corner, absorbed in their own conversation, him tending to her every need.

“But I’ve loved my guy regardless of this mother-son enmeshment issue.

“I mostly visited my family alone, which wasn’t my preference but I accepted it. My family tried to bond with him but he pushed them all away and was critical of them for reasons I didn’t understand then.

“I now know that his mom would’ve considered it disloyalty towards her.

“She’s always been privately - and passive aggressively - pressuring him to turn his attention back towards her, creating this sense of competition for him.

“Even in our home, she spoke privately with him about how she didn’t like me.

“He brought a list to me of behaviours I needed to change to make his mom happy.

“That was nearly the end for me, but I endured.

“After that, I set my own healthy boundaries. She’s no longer a part of my life, or our life, but he still visits with her privately. I believe she played a role in his first marriage failing.

“This woman’s mother-in-law is probably fuelling the feud between her son and his wife (to her, she’s “the other woman”).

“A healthy mother-son relationship wouldn’t be threatened by his bonding with his wife’s family.

“The wife would also enjoy her mother-in-law more if she didn’t feel this sense of competition.

“Extended families need to push couples together to strengthen the new and autonomous family relationship, not tear them apart with keeping score and making their adult children feel guilty for building a life of their own.”

Been There, Learned Better