We became friends in school, developed a relationship, and were together for more than six years.

We broke up because she had to move away. It was hard on both of us. We stayed in touch awhile, but life got in the way.

Four years ago, she returned. I was very happy to see her, we talked a lot.

My brother, who’s six years younger than me, talked to her at a dance event, a lot. He even asked her to dance before I could.

They danced repeatedly. I was badly hurt and very jealous.

When they finally stopped dancing, he bought her a drink. She and I talked for a bit, but then he returned.

They exchanged phone numbers. My heart was breaking. I couldn't get a word in between them.

The next day they'd become Facebook friends, liking each other's posts and commenting on them.

Then my little brother came to see me and asked if it’d be okay to ask her out. I was silent. Shocked.

He said that she and I weren't together anymore and were just friends. He admitted that he’d already asked her and she said Yes.

A friend of mine saw them someplace kissing.

They’ve both talked to me together and she even spoke to me by herself about this.

But I can't accept it.

After six months, I knew things between them were serious. It's been especially tough seeing them together on holidays and family events.

They recently celebrated one year and found a place to move into together.

I need help dealing with this matter.

The Older Brother