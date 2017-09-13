How can I get back together with my ex?

We separated after 15 years together. I didn't get along with her parents but she often didn't either.

Then her family did something that excluded me and our younger daughter. (I also have a teenage step-daughter from her previous relationship).

Both daughters have a health issue.

Her getting pregnant again, which I wanted, became an issue because of the possibility of that occurring in another child.

So, I didn’t use protection like I usually did.

She got pregnant, but later said she had a miscarriage.

Then she reached out to all her family and stopped talking to my parents who’d done so much for us.

I left when I discovered a text about her meeting up with another man. As far as I know they didn't sleep together. She told me that when she saw him, she was just reaching out, and she still loved me.

I know if I suggested getting together now, she'd say no. She’s only civil with me.

I see the kids one day on the weekend, sometimes during the week. I’ve asked to see them more.

Friends say it's been half a year, too long to keep hoping. I can't believe that.

I'm just unsure how to get her to open up to me or how long it’ll take.

We mostly only talk about the kids. I'm afraid to ask for more at this time.

But there must be a way – maybe by pushing her away to get her back and miss me?

I even post memories of a year ago or more on Facebook to see if that does anything.

We had a joint account with overdraft that she still uses. I left it alone because of our son living there with her.

She relies on that mostly. Though she works, her income isn’t enough. And my pay isn't there now.

I need help getting her back.

Desperate