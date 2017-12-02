Help! I think I might be dating an asexual.

I met a man via online dating and we've been seeing each other exclusively (long distance) for the past ten months.

We visit once a month for a few days.

He shows no interest in any affection outside of the bedroom.

He resists holding hands, I only get a quick "peck" kiss when I initiate, and he doesn't hug (unless I hug him, then he quickly disengages.).

I have to initiate all sex. Our sex is "meh," I have to lead 100%, and his facial expression indicates that he's totally not into it (to the point of dread) and only doing it to make me happy.

Half of the time, he turns me down.

If I don’t initiate physical contact at all, we can go an entire visit with NONE.

I tested it... we went for five days once with no physical contact at all, even though I was prancing around in sexy lingerie.

I don't think he's gay, I often see him checking out other women.

I've brought this up several times VERY delicately and each time he has a very strong, negative/defensive reaction.

No explanation other than he's "tired" from work, but it's like this even when on vacation together.

He refuses to talk about it, only saying "it's all in your head" and that I'm "needy.”

I care about him deeply, but my love language is affection/physical touch and I feel like I'm starving.

Asexual Romance