I’m a man who was involved with someone a year ago, when I met a new female co-worker whom I found very attractive.

She began flirting with me – blowing kisses at me whenever she walked by me.

She’d phone me and end the conversation saying, “I love you.” And she tried to make me jealous in front of others. It worked.

Early this year, I was single again. One day, she asked what I was doing on Valentine's Day.

I suggested we spend it together. She laughed but I was serious.

I tried to get her to commit to a day that we could have a date. She kept saying she was busy working, so I left it.

Two weeks later, I asked for her number, which she gave reluctantly.

Finally, she said it would be awkward for co-workers to date.

I told her I liked her, and she abruptly got off the phone.

I was at a loss, hurt, and disappointed. People have told me to move on, but I can't.

She’s now quit our company to return to her old job.

I want to approach her again, but I don't want to be rejected again.

I really like this girl and have been thinking about her non-stop for months. Since she’s leaving, I thought it’d be an opportunity to try again for a date.

Should I just continue with pursuit of other women or keep trying to get her to commit to a date with me?

Worth A Chance?