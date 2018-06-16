How many past sex partners is an acceptable amount?

A group of us, males and females, find that sex happens between dating couples usually between the second to fifth date.

Given that people are dating early – say, age 16 - and that most people will have multiple boyfriends and girlfriends before getting married (if ever), what’s the maximum number of sexual partners before it’s a warning sign to the prospective partner?

Or before you feel that the sexual history is excessive and leads you to believe the person isn’t “stable” and should be avoided?

We know it depends on the age, but when should the sexual history, whether of a male or female, be a warning sign?

Is it five to ten partners by age 24, one to twenty sexual partners by age 20, etc...?

Or is there no limit for different sexual partners?

All of my friends know men and woman who by age 30 have had over 50+ partners. None of us felt comfortable about that.

Besides the possibility of disease, does the lack of what we feel should be a moral compass, plus a high number of sexual partners, related to age, show a definite lack of stability and judgement in that person?

We feel that most people usually do discuss their sexual history eventually with their partner.

Moral Compass