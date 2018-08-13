I’m concerned about my daughter’s eight-month-old baby.

Several family members have also asked me if he’s okay.

He doesn't make eye contact and is always looking up and his eyes are crossed.

He doesn't hold his head up well and physically doesn't do much. He doesn't attempt to sit, crawl, grasp objects, etc.

I’ve gently suggested to my daughter to get his eyes checked and that he might have something wrong with his neck.

Our family doctor saw him and said there was no need for him to be seen by a paediatrician.

This doctor is well known for not sending patients to specialists when the patient asks.

He only gave him a needle and said that the baby has full range of motion in his neck. The baby has either been sleeping or crying when the doctor has seen him.

How do I get my daughter to see what everyone else sees and push for him to get seen by a proper doctor?

If I say anything more she’ll stop talking to me and will end contact.

I don't want to lose either one of them. I don't want to ignore this either.

There may be something severely medically wrong. I love him no matter what, but if he can be helped, he needs early detection.

Severe Autism is definitely a concern.

Struggling Grandma