I had a rough year in my marriage. My husband’s been consumed with university and work. We only saw each other on weekends.

After four months, I said I couldn’t handle three more years. But he didn't care about how I felt.

Things became very harsh – he called me names, got defensive. Our emotional connection dissolved.

Going to bed alone every night while he worked, I felt abandoned, betrayed, and very alone.

My family just said, "You're married, figure it out." Meanwhile, I began to have suicidal thoughts.

After eight months, I begged him to go to marriage counselling. He refused.

I felt imprisoned in my marriage. I believed I’d tried everything to get through to him, to try to find help and support.

Meanwhile, I’d been spending more time with my friend/mentor/boss for my new work project. I trusted and admired him.

He began pursuing me. I told him I was still in love with my husband, regardless of how bad things had become.

But he kept inviting me out, and I kept accepting. It became a full-blown affair.

It’s been four months. Two months ago, my husband finally agreed to counselling.

He’s said he wants to change and make things better for us, but I think he can’t change, because of his rejection, emotional issues, and his pride.

We’ve been separated for four weeks, but still attend counselling, and meet weekly for lunch.

I’m fully dating the other man and enjoying our life together (along with his son, five).

Neither of them knows the other is in the picture.

My boyfriend treats me like an equal, can speak about his feelings, and apologize when he’s wrong.

But I’m terrified of making the wrong choice.

I don't want to abandon/hurt my husband. My family would be so angry with me, especially if I ended up with the other man.

When I'm not with my husband, I barely miss him though I care for him greatly.

How can I decide?

At A Standstill