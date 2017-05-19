First, I apologize to you and your readers for being about to use the deeply offensive pejorative term, “trophy” wife.

It’s not my term. I don’t view my spouse as a marital commodity – to me, she’s a loving, affectionate, beautiful and exceptionally caring human being.

Not long ago, I married this woman whom I believe is the love of my life.

I got married later in life, because I’ve always viewed marriage breakdowns as a personal and moral failure (yes, I’m afraid of divorce).

I wanted to get it right, the first and only time.

My immediate family (parents and siblings) and my in-laws have been unconditionally supportive.

However, my extended family and close friends have been reluctant to accept my wife, perhaps due to her youthful appearance and age (a few decades younger than I am).

Those people are married with teenage kids and some are divorced raising kids as single parents.

When I was a single, I was constantly lambasted by friends as a carefree “playboy,” a “party boy,” etc.

Now that I’m married, these same people are calling me a “cradle-robber,” “show-off with a trophy wife,” even suggesting that my wife has “daddy issues.”

A couple of my friends’ wives have expressed disdain towards my wife behind our backs, because at social outings she was able to sport tight dresses and also because she had a bikini-friendly body.

The final straw was when my lifelong-friend’s daughter (in her first year of university and the same age as my wife) developed a close friendship with her.

This made her parents feel uncomfortable. So they insisted that my wife abstain from communicating or interacting with their daughter.

Should I limit communication with these people or just cut them off our lives totally?

Fed Up With Critics