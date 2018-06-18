I’m 23, in a relationship with a man who’s 42. He’s never been married and has no children, but has said that he’d be open to doing both with me.

We’ve been on-off together for 18 months and it’s been extremely unstable. We’re both very insecure people.

He has a history of lying and cheating, while I tend to lash out aggressively when he upsets me.

We’ve been trying to change – both in individual therapy and in couples’ therapy.

Nobody wants us to be together. His family thinks I’m crazy and that my outbursts are too much, and my family thinks he’s a cheating sleaze-ball.

But we keep reconciling because we do love one another.

We’d broken up yet again when I found out I was pregnant.

He told me that he’d support me whatever I chose to do, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Since I told him I was leaning towards keeping the baby, he’s continuously been berating me.

He tells me what a mistake I’m making, that I’m ruining his life, and he’s even said that he might continue cheating on me since I’ll be “out of commission” after giving birth.

Eventually I break down crying, and he apologizes and says that he just needs time to absorb everything, but that we’ll try to work it out.

I’ve told him that if he doesn’t want to have this baby, I’ll do it alone with the help of my family, and that he doesn’t have to have any part in the baby’s life.

That isn’t good enough for him. He wants me to terminate the pregnancy.

I want to believe that he’s just having a hard time accepting the news, but that he’ll come around, but what if he doesn’t?

I don’t want my child to have a father that resents both him/her and me. But I also just can’t imagine not having this baby.

Torn and Hurt