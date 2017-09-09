My friend and I, both from England, met here six years ago and became close buddies – two men with decent jobs, happy marriages, and similar-age children who also liked each other.

Friendship at our busy stage (now late-30s) rarely happens that fast and easy. We did a lot of things together as families and also just us guys hanging out sometimes.

Disaster struck when my friend’s wife suddenly died last year. The doctors said nothing could’ve prevented it.

I told my friend I’d help him in any way, do anything that was needed, and I meant it.

My wife helped too, but I took on the major responsibility for being there for him, for many months.

Then suddenly, he turned mean and even acted angry with me. If I brought a meal for him and the kids, it was the wrong choice.

If I drove the kids somewhere, I was blasted for bringing them home “too late” (by five minutes).

Small stuff, I know, and I tried to just ignore it, but it piled up. I couldn’t understand it.

When I asked him one day if I’d done anything to offend him, he blurted out, “This family’s in deep pain and you think it’s all about you!”

He took the kids and moved back to England a couple of months later. I guess I’m relieved, and also glad for them because I know he has more support there from his extended family.

But I can’t get past how he turned on me. Is there any logical explanation for that behaviour?

Still Hurting