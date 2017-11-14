My husband and I are kind, thoughtful, loving people… yet ignored by our married children who have children of their own.

We haven’t been critical of them, we’ve always been helpful.

The other relatives in our married children’s family whom I know, have been belittling, contrary, and demanding.

However, they’re met with co-operation to keep the peace.

We - the rational, understanding ones – are given short shrift.

Our phone calls are met with cursory replies, our emails go unanswered.

Opportunities to see our grandkids arise when their parents have babysitting needs – e.g. sick or off-days from school.

I get to see the family on whatever important get-together dates are left available for us, at Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Easter, if lucky.

We’ve taken whatever’s given to us, without complaint, but feel shunned and hurt for no reason that we know.

We’re also fearful of losing even the little contact we have if we confront them with our feelings of neglect.

I love my children and my grandchildren. I long for more contact and have no idea how to achieve it.

I don’t have a smart phone for texting, I’m not rich and cannot arrange family getaways. I don’t ask for assistance with anything, I’m not demanding, we’re just left wanting.

We cannot afford family counselling and are unlikely to get co-operation for it anyway. Any advice?

Ignored Grandparents