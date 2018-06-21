Our son and his partner of seven years have two wonderful children.

My wife had often butted heads with him in his youth.

We were very pleased years ago when we saw how his partner took care of him while he was studying.

When she became pregnant, we did question the relationship as he’d never once told us that he loved her.

We can only visit them once a year, and she's always very distant with us. She never joins us on special outings.

Even bringing nice gifts to their home doesn’t elicit thanks.

She’s almost always “out” or tied up when we Skype.

My wife recently wrote a story-book with the kids’ photos as characters for a birthday gift and sent them a few copies.

We asked our son’s permission to publish it online (his wife was out... again) and he said yes, with the exception of one photo.

But now they have “second thoughts.” We know his wife put the end to this.

We feel she tries to stop us at every turn from showing our joy in their children and goes out of her way to avoid us.

What can we do?

Unhappy Grandparents