It's my understanding that a ring that’s given on a holiday may not be returned if the engagement’s broken, as the recipient can say it was a gift rather than part of a contract.

The engagement ring’s usually a symbol of love, but unfortunately, if that love fades and the engagement’s broken, you’re now dealing with legal opinions.

The law on whether one must return the ring differs between countries and their various jurisdictions.

Example: If a man’s proposed, bought a ring, and the woman’s accepted it, in some places the ring’s considered a gift conditioned upon marriage.

No wedding? He gets his ring back.

But if he proposes and hands over that ring on a gift-giving holiday like Valentine’s Day, some courts will say it’s a gift, period.

That means it’s not conditioned on marriage and the recipient gets to keep it, sell it, or whatever.

So, if you’re a would-be groom who’s worked hard and saved up to buy a sparkling ring for your love, choose your proposal date wisely: Wait till February 15 or any other non-gift-related day.

Note: Engagements don’t usually end without someone feeling hurt and/or angry.

Thus, if there’s no “holiday rule” involved, and you’re the purchaser who wants your ring-money back, talk to a lawyer or research local law, first and fast.

You may need to file a court action to recover your “personal property.”

Or you can just let her/him keep it.

Complicated? Well, not so much as marrying the wrong person, if that’s how you feel.