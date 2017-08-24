FEEDBACK Regarding the mother’s concern about her daughter jointly attending a concert she’d previously gifted her abusive ex-boyfriend (July 29), here are opposing views:

Reader – “She should maintain No Contact with him.

“Verbal abuse is a sign of disrespect towards her. Coming back for more means she’s okay with being treated badly.

“I know this because my own verbal/emotional abuser said to my face: "You're drawn to relationships where you're treated badly, aren't you?"

“I said that's victim-blaming, but talk does nothing to convince abusers if you keep coming back to them.

“When still together, my abuser also had a gift concert he had to attend with the friend who gave it to him months before.

“He decided to attend with her.

“Since he'd be unavailable that weekend, I chose to make a quick trip back home to visit my family.

“After the concert, my abuser revealed that the "friend" was his ex, a woman with whom he had (has?) an on-again/off-again relationship for years. He still sees her socially.

“Since I was away anyway, he said, it worked out that he was free to go.

“This same ex persona cropped up in other ways during the abusive relationship. I recognized his "triangulation," which I attributed to his own insecurities and low self-esteem.

(Ellie - Triangulation is a psychological manipulation tactic where an outside person is drawn into a conflict between two others in a relationship.)

“However, she was also named as the partner with whom he'd "forgotten" he'd had sex with, more recently than he originally stated during an STD (sexually transmitted diseases) discussion.

“A disrespectful partner doesn't need to tell the truth when using people.

“This girl’s ex could be using her presence in his life to triangulate his current partners and besmirch her good name in playing up his desirability to others (as in "See all these texts? She hasn’t gotten over me").

“As long as she maintains No Contact, she can't be used by her verbally abusive ex.”