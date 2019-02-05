I’m a single male, 29, never married. I have a great job and good income, having pretty much followed a direct path towards it.

Some of my friends are engaged or married, on tighter budgets. But it’s my closest married friend with a couple of young kids, who’s upset me recently.

A group of us were invited to celebrate one friend’s 30th birthday, during a Las Vegas weekend. Everyone was excited about it but I saw that my buddy was holding back on accepting.

So I offered to pay for his flight/hotel package, no strings attached, knowing he was unlikely to ever pay me back.

He accepted, we all went to Vegas, but things went downhill there. He never even offered to pay for a round of drinks. He’d order an expensive dinner and fancy cocktails along with the rest of us, and not toss in his credit card with the rest when the bill came. He even used the old trick of disappearing to the washroom or to make a call home.

The guys started to grumble to each other, but I said we shouldn’t ruin the birthday trip.

We’re back home and I don’t know what to say or do. Do I owe the other guys a share of the extra money they paid to cover my friend taking advantage of them?

Or, do I pull away from a longtime buddy because he stiffed everyone and embarrassed me?

Very Disappointed