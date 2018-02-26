I’m a male, friends with “G” since childhood, we’re both now mid-40s.

He always wanted what I had. In our 20’s, he knew I liked someone. He dated her anyway and they married. He divorced a year later.

Once, when I couldn’t find my wallet, he refused to lend me $15 though he had it and knew I’d pay back within the hour.

We’re both not suffering financially.

I’ve always been there for G, through his girl troubles, divorce, and his adult child alienating him.

He was invited weekly to our family meal at my mother's house. He was an usher at my wedding.

Three years ago, I realized he had nothing to offer. I was then very sick in the hospital and had been robbed.

I needed only $10 yet he was very nasty about not lending it to me.

Without him, I’m happy, have a wonderful family, good friends, and an enjoyable job.

However, he’s started texting me daily to renew friendship. I never explained why I’d severed it.

I finally wrote him why, bluntly and harshly.

Yet he keeps pushing. I think he’s lonely and unwilling to accept the consequences of his actions. He does not suffer any mental illness.

How To Handle?