Should I follow my heart or my gut?

I met a guy two years ago at work. He talked harshly sometimes when very busy and stressed, and got angry quickly. But he changed a lot after a year and was more patient, a good listener, and helpful to others.

He didn’t like to talk about himself so I stopped asking. We like the same colors, reading the press, and words of wisdom.

He did amazing things for me and I fell in love deeply. I've never before had those same feelings. He even expressed his feelings for me.

However, I noticed so many differences between us and communication wasn’t that open. I never smoked but he was in a tobacco club. I noticed strange scents around him and worried he was into something else.

I didn’t feel comfortable when he made sexual jokes, as I come from a background where we don’t swear and always talk decently.

I was very disappointed after he said he was baptized last summer but wasn’t convinced he did a good thing. I was worried that if we were together, he wouldn’t allow me to go to church, or to pray before dinner.

He seemed suspicious or jealous of me whenever I was talking to males at work, when I was just doing my job.

Having doubts, I saw a counselor who said to have an open discussion about our expectations from each other and our worries. It never happened.

He had his own doubts about my feelings towards him. I got some answers for my direct questions very late on social media when it was too late, or when his moods were changing and the answer didn’t match his actions.

We realized we both have bipolar symptoms.

Before starting a separation process from my husband, I was advised to make sure the new relationship is for the better, as my pre-teen child seemed extremely affected by my first attempts to follow my heart.

(I never deeply loved my husband but we had a great friendship for 13 years of marriage. But my trust in him was lost after some incidents).

As I realized the huge impact for all of us (choosing to move to a different location or city, dividing everything including my dream house, the emotional hurt for the kids and starting all over again, financial loss) I started to have gut pain and anxiety.

My sister didn’t approve my new decision and scolded me to think of my kids first.

I still have to finish some school courses and settle some finances so I had to delay everything. I’ll have time to clear my mind.

Being far from my true love breaks my heart, but making so many changes gives me real gut pain. What should I do?