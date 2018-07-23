I’m 37, my girlfriend of five years is 32.

I love her and hope to marry and have a family together.

Last year, unsuspecting, I discovered she was on multiple dating websites.

When confronted, she denied then admitted it, saying she hadn’t gone on any dates, so hadn’t cheated.

I broke up with her for a month.

Though I’ve always had a sub-conscious feeling that she wasn’t fully trustworthy, when she promised to be completely honest with me, we reconciled.

I began to feel ready to propose.

Then, at her office party, one co-worker watched her all night.

When I mentioned it to my girlfriend she laughed, saying he has a girlfriend.

Two weeks later, she said he’d asked her out for coffee multiple times, and she wanted my permission. I said no. She obliged.

One week’s evening later, she said she was out with friends at a certain place.

Something felt wrong. I went to the place and saw her at a distance having dinner with that co-worker!

Shocked, I left. Later, she had a whole story about her good time with friends.

When told what I saw, she said he was pressuring her at work because he needed someone to talk to regarding his girlfriend relationship.

I moved out.

However, I really love her and she says she loves me and wants to get married and have a family together.

Is this a second big red flag advising me to walk away or am I overreacting?

A Matter of Trust