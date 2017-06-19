For 14 years, I never considered divorce, but life became tough the last years, especially financially.

I had to end maternity leave early and become the main breadwinner.

I still trusted my husband, we had joint accounts and the house was in both our names. I supported his full-time schooling for several months and ended up with large debt.

When he eventually worked, we had opposite shifts, becoming like strangers.

Harsh words were said and I realized that he abused my kindness.

In a separation, it’d be hard to prove that all the debt isn’t only mine.

He denied doing anything on purpose and promised to help pay the debt through his new job.

But he’s such a spender!

He started to buy the love of our teenage son with very expensive tech toys which I didn’t approve on our tight budget.

I felt that he took advantage of me.

I experienced other broken trusts (with a close friend and at the family doctor) which made me angry and selfish.

(A good friend had the courage to tell me how I behaved, as I couldn't see that).

I kept asking myself, “Why is everyone taking advantage of me?"

Later I forgave and tried to find inner peace but the hurt’s still there.

How is it better to deal with the debt – should I wait until he pays it all, and then separate if I cannot end this hurt entirely?

Uncertain Steps