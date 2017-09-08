I’m a 42-year-old man wanting a partner for the rest of my life.

I was married for ten years and have two daughters. My ex and I met when I first came to this country at 22.

She was older and helped me get started. I worked long hours. There wasn’t much time for us together and we grew apart.

Later, when I had a successful business, I met a much-younger woman (I was 36, and she was 20).

We had a passionate relationship and enjoyed unusual adventures. That stopped when I was involved in a serious car accident and almost lost both my legs.

My wife looked after me. But once I could walk again, she left.

She has a boyfriend her own age and they’re living together.

I now want a partner to grow old together.

I remembered that a woman who’d once worked for me had gotten divorced too. I contacted her because I’d always found her attractive.

We met and the chemistry was still there for me, I think for her too.

So I told her point-blank that I thought we could have a great life together. Her answer shocked me.

She said that I’m “afraid to be alone.”

She said she wouldn’t date me because I’m not really interested in her, but in my own comfort.

Could she be right? Or is this the new psychobabble way of saying she’s just not attracted to me?

Seeking A Partner