I’m a married man in my 40’s with two children. I’ve been hiding a fetish – infantilism - from everyone I know, since I was a teenager.

I liken it to how I’ve heard cross-dressing described by those who engage in it:

When I’m wearing a diaper, I feel extremely relaxed and at peace.

I confine my “hobby” to when my family’s away, or when I’m travelling for business.

I believe this stems from my childhood experience with a domineering stepfather.

We moved into his house when I was eight, and still a prolific bed wetter. He decreed that “babies” would have to wear diapers.

I had to put a diaper on immediately after dinner, on car trips, to movies, and on flights.

He’d make a big show in front of family about telling me to put a diaper on – he thought it was hilarious.

In the morning, I wasn’t allowed to take it off until he saw if it was wet or dry.

I begged my mother to make him stop, but she preferred to avoid conflict.

This continued until my early teens, when I stopped wetting the bed.

Later in my teens, something awoke again in me. I began buying adult diapers and secretly wearing them to bed.

My stepfather eventually found them and ridiculed me, so I backed away from it, only rediscovering the fetish years later when, as an adult, I looked it up online and realized that I was far from the only one.

However, my wife is very “straight-laced” and unadventurous, and I deeply fear her reaction if she were to know.

I worry that she’d laugh, or consider this an unhealthy deviance.

Yet, I hate shamefully sneaking around – it makes me feel exactly the way I felt when I was a kid, sent from the table to put a diaper on, in front of cousins and extended family.

Am I better off keeping this secret? Am I being selfish in thinking of imposing this weirdness on my wife?

Fearful